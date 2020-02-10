Award

MOCERI MEDIA founder and longtime Talk radio programmer GREG MOCERI will be presented with the ANDREW ASHWOOD Award at DON ANTHONY and GABE HOBBS' TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP 11 in CINCINNATI on MARCH 6th. The award, given annually to an individual who has made a positive impact on the talk radio industry, will be presented by last year's recipient, RANDY MICHAELS, who selected MOCERI for the honor.

MICHAELS said, “GREG has been responsible for some of the best spoken word stations in the world, and has trained some of the best PD’s in the industry. There is no one better at the fundamentals, and no one more competitive than GREG MOCERI.”

Find out more and register at talkshowbootcamp.com.

