Sanders (l) and Smith (r)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'S HEATH SANDERS and BIG MACHINE RECORDS' PAYTON SMITH will perform new music and meet with attendees at the 26th annual ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER (A&0&B) Pre-CRS seminar, set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th from 8:30-11:30a at the OMNI HOTEL in downtown NASHVILLE.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 12/12/19), the A&O&B team will also present the first highlights from their 15th annual online perceptual research, “Roadmap 2020,” a study of Country P1s in the U.S. and CANADA. Other sessions include "360 'Radio' for 2020," presented by ZIMMER RADIO AND MARKETING GROUP Pres. JOHN ZIMMER, and "How Improv Can improve Your Show And Your Public Speaking," presented by theater professor and former SECOND CITY actor CHRISTIE MATURO (NET NEWS 1/7).

The A&O&B Pre-CRS Seminar is free to all A&O&B clients, as well as any broadcasters in non-competitive situations. RSVP to MIKE O’MALLEY here or BECKY BRENNER here.

