Morris

Congratulations to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s MAREN MORRIS for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with her current hit, “The Bones."

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN Dir./National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and Columbia specialist PAUL GROSSER. ALL ACCESS delivered sweet treats to the COLUMBIA NASHVILLE staff today (2/10) to celebrate their success.

