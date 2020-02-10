Boogie Check

Legendary radio personality JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER will be inducted into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Hall of Fame at the 2020 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS APRIL 20th. The induction will be held during the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the ENCORE. LANDECKER, previously inducted into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2017, is best known for his run at WLS-A/CHICAGO and also worked at WJMK and WGN-A/CHICAGO, WIBG-A/PHILADELPHIA, CFTR-A/TORONTO, WPHR/CLEVELAND, and other stations. He currently hosts a weekly show on WEFM/MICHIGAN CITY, IN.

“JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER has had a profound impact on radio and has inspired generations of new talent,” said NAB EVP of Industry Affairs STEVE NEWBERRY. “His induction into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame symbolizes the personal connection between DJs and their audiences and how innovative personalities can influence radio programming.”

