Partners With NBC

ENTERCOM's PHILADELPHIA cluster has inked a deal to have News KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA partner with NBC O&O WCAU-TV (NBC 10) and TELEMUNDO affiliate WWSI-TV (TELEMUNDO 62) for news, weather, sports, politics and entertainment coverage. Content from the partnership will also air on Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY), Sports WIP, News-Talk WPHT-A, AC WBEB (B101.1), and Classic Hits WOGL and on digital assets including websites and social media. KYW was formerly partnered with its former sister station, crosstown CBS O&O KYW-TV (CBS 3).

“We’re thrilled that the region’s most experienced and innovative radio team is joining forces with the most forward-thinking team in local television,” said ENTERCOM SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF. “This strategic partnership will provide the PHILADELPHIA area with the most immediate, accurate, and compelling news, weather, traffic, and entertainment reports.”

“NBC10 and TELEMUNDO 62 are thrilled to partner with ENTERCOM to provide our audience with the most comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage across the Greater PHILADELPHIA region,” said NBC 10/TELEMUNDO 62 Pres./GM RIC HARRIS. “This powerful, new partnership guarantees the largest number of reporters, photographers, and news gathering technology covering more local news than any other broadcast organization in our area.”

