County 105 Caring For Kids Radiothon

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT Country CKRY (COUNTRY 105)/CALGARY, ALBERTA's 17th annual "Country 105 Caring For Kids Radiothon" raised more than $3.7 million for the ALBERTA CHILDREN's HOSPITAL last FRIDAY night (2/7). The CRIST FAMILY FOUNDATION matched the initial $1.86 million in donations. The radiothon has raised a total of $35 million since it began in 2003.

"The opportunity to have every donation matched was incredibly exciting because it means we can do even more for the ALBERTA CHILDREN's HOSPITAL," said CKRY PD PHIL KALLSEN. "Radiothon is the most meaningful part of our year at COUNTRY 105. It’s really inspiring to see our listeners step up again this year to so generously support the kids and families at the hospital.”

Added ALBERTA CHILDREN's HOSPTIAL FOUNDATION President/CEO SAIFA KOONAR, “We know that these are tough times for many people in our province, which makes support for the hospital – and the children who need it – even more special. Radiothon has always been an opportunity for us to come together as a community, and we are so humbled that our generous community continues to stand beside these families.”

