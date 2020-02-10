Reagan & Bethany

ENTERCOM Hot AC WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE PD TOM COOK checks in to share that the station's "REAGAN & BETHANY” morning show has gone worldwide!

Last Friday (2/7) the morning duo REAGAN WARFIELD & BETHANY LINDERMAN began their show with an ambitious goal, to become the first morning radio show to take calls from people in all 50 U.S. states during their broadcast.

By the end of the show, REAGAN & BETHANY had not only achieved their crazy 50-state goal, they also took bonus calls from listeners in PUERTO RICO, CANADA, SAUDI ARABIA and SOUTH KOREA.

"We wondered how far our show could reach beyond MARYLAND and we were stunned," said WARFIELD "We thought we could get 30 states or so by the end of the morning, but have no chance with ALASKA and HAWAII because of the time difference. But when we started getting calls from ASIA and the MIDDLE EAST, we realized our listeners were really reaching out to people they knew and that the power of radio remains strong especially when a live, local show connects with their hometown."

BETHANY commented, "When REAGAN asked, 'Do you think we can get someone to call from every state during one show?' we both realized that even if it didn't work, we would really have a blast trying. We are always shocked by how amazing our listeners are, and today they proved it in big, worldwide ways."

« see more Net News