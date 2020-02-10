Coming To NEPA

TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WFUZ (ALT 92.1)/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON is teasing THE WOODY & WILCOX SHOW will begin in mornings, beginning next MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17th.

ALT 92.1 PD TOM FERGUSON said, "We spent a lot of time talking about a morning show since I arrived back at ALT 92.1, and to put this together with the fine folks at WOODY AND WILCOX and SUN BROADCAST is a nice way to start 2020.

"WOODY AND WILCOX is the perfect fit for our audience. First and foremost, they’re entertaining and funny, and they’ve got a great chemistry on-air that will translate to the ALT listener. I like that the show is accessible. There are definitely inside jokes, but it doesn’t overwhelm and alienate the listener. You can dive right in and feel like a part of what’s happening.

"They’ve also got an irreverent, self-deprecating style that I love and will be easy for our listeners to engage with. I’m incredibly excited about what they can add to ALT 92.1, and I can’t wait for all of NEPA to hear it and think “Yep...that’s definitely a morning show.”

The syndicated show via SUN BROADCAST GROUP will replace all music in the morning on ALT 92.1.

