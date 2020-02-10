New

iHEARTRADIO is adding a new podcast from "DISGRACELAND" host/creator JAKE BRENNAN's DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS, "CITIZEN CRITIC."

The show, hosted by SCOTT JANOVITZ and GREG CONLEY, examines pop culture of the past through the perspective of critics' reviews at the time of release. The debut episode looks at the critical reaction to TIM BURTON's 1989 "BATMAN."

“As people who’ve each worked in entertainment, and of course as pop culture consumers in general, we’ve spent our lives perplexed by professional critics whose takes are so often at odds with our own,” said JANOVITZ. “The instinct is to assume your own tastes are somehow culturally flawed. But there comes a time when you realize it might not be you. Come to find out that no matter how iconic or celebrated some work of art is, there’s always some dopey opinion from a critic who just did not get it. It’s a well-worn truism that everyone’s a critic. And that was before the Internet. Now everyone’s a critic, and everyone has a platform.

“The first episode, on BATMAN, was an eye-opening experience. The newspaper critic’s assessment was obviously the result of taking the movie too seriously, yet she complains that it’s no fun. Put that alongside some dueling petitions regarding MICHAEL KEATON, and some hysterical user reviews of the DVD and other BATMAN related products, and you get a nice little snapshot of just how intensely people want to convey their opinions. Voicing the opinion becomes more the point than the opinion itself.”

“I begged these guys not to make a podcast, but they wouldn’t listen to me,” said BRENNAN. “Regardless, what they’ve come up with is hysterical, smart, mildly offensive at times and wildly entertaining.”

New episodes will post MONDAYS.

