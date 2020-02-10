Crowley (top) and Young (bottom)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has promoted CHRIS CROWLEY to OM for its BUFFALO, NY cluster, and YASMIN YOUNG to Brand Manager for heritage Urban AC WBLK (POWER 93.7)/BUFFALO. Prior to the promotion, CROWLEY was Brand Manager for Country WYRK (COUNTRY 106.5) and Soft AC WMSX (THE BREEZE 96.1). He will continue to oversee those brands in his new position.

Prior to her new role, YOUNG served as the local marketing manager for TOWNSQUARE BUFFALO and hosted afternoons on WBLK since 2015. She also held the interim Brand Manager role for WBLK since JAY HICKS left in SEPTEMBER for CBS RADIO WPGC/WASHINGTON, DC (NET NEWS 9/4/19).

"I'm exceedingly lucky that I get to work with such a talented, successful group of media professionals here in BUFFALO," said CROWLEY. "To feel like you're appreciated every day you come to work, and to be able to make an impact locally with a company like TOWNSQUARE MEDIA means everything. I'd like to thank MARK PLIMPTON, ROB WILLIAMS and KURT JOHNSON for the trust and confidence they've shown in me with this appointment.”

“POWER 93.7 WBLK is a legendary, impactful and historic station,” said YOUNG. “I am so grateful for all the TOWNSQAURE MEDIA leaders who have confidence in me to lead the WBLK team and brand into the future of local radio and digital media."

Added TOWNSQUARE SVP Programming KURT JOHNSON, "There is nothing better than recognizing great achievement by elevating our talented professionals. YASMIN and CHRIS are two of the best at creating community connections with their very loyal audience in BUFFALO, and we’re proud to work with them. These promotions are highly deserved.”

