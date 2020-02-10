Video 'Portal'

ABC AUDIO has unveiled "ABC Power Portal," a service supplying on-demand original video for radio station websites, apps and social media platforms, officially launching at the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) on FEBRUARY 19th in NASHVILLE. The content available to stations in white-label form will include music and entertainment videos, breaking news, and obituary content, available daily for download with stations able to add their own logos and sponsor ads to the videos. The service created 24 videos and social media pieces in real-time during last night's OSCARS show, including original content from the red carpet pre-show, backstage footage, and interviews.



â¯“I’m thrilled to debut the ABC Power Portal and offer stations the type of digital content television outlets have had access to for so long,” said Executive Director Business Strategies, Programming and Distribution HEIDI ORINGER. “This turn-key platform is essential for radio’s digital expansion and allows affiliates to take advantage of ABC AUDIO’s unmatched array of content.â¯From exclusive interviews, to archived footage available through the vast resources ofâ¯ABC NEWS and WALT DISNEY TELEVISION, there will be no shortage of material we can provide in this fast-paced, engaging format. Plus,â¯ourâ¯ability to offer radio stations video and social media pieces on breaking news storiesâ¯will giveâ¯them the same market advantage in the digital arena that our on-air content offers to the radio broadcast arena.”

