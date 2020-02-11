WCM

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, the publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG), has renewed its global partnership with multi-BRIT Award nominee DAVE.

The deal was inked for the second time after DAVE performed at the ROXY in L.A. at the end of last year.

Head of A&R, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC UK, AMBER DAVIS comments, “We are incredibly honoured that DAVE and his exceptional managers, BEN & JACK, have put their faith in us once again to continue this fruitful relationship! The US is a market that DAVE is close to conquering. He and his team have created a hugely significant project on both of sides of the pond and I firmly believe the innovative ideas from our International team will add value to it. We are excited to support and celebrate each and every step of DAVE’s career and artistic progression.”

DAVE adds: “Big respect to AMBER from day one, I’m happy we’re able to carry on working together, with GUY, and the rest of the team!"

Co-Chair and CEO, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, GUY MOOT concludes, “As a company our goal and cultural ethos is to deliver for our writers globally and in the US – we have firmly cemented this mantra with the recent addition of SHANI GONZALES to our team. DAVE is one of the most important voices in the UK right now. He has created a phenomenal body of work at such a young age, which is unique and progressive in how it represents a generation. At CHAPPELL, we pride ourselves on delivering international value to our artists so I’m delighted that he has chosen to continue to put his trust in us as we embark on the next stage of his journey.”

This year DAVE is currently booked to play COACHELLA and THE GOVERNORS BALL with more live dates across the US to be announced soon.

Pictured left to right (top): JUSSY, BENNY SCARRS, JACK FOSTER, AMBER DAVIS, DAVE, GUY MOOT, SHANI GONZALES, WALLACE JOSEPH.

Left to right (bottom): RYAN PRESS, CARIANNE MARSHALL, BRANDRA RINGO.

