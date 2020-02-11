-
'Kidd Kraddick Morning Show' Co-Host Kellie Rasberry Launches 'Love Letters To Kellie' Podcast
YEA NETWORKS' syndicated KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW co-host KELLIE RASBERRY, not content with just one podcast, is launching a second podcast, this time a podcast version of her regular radio segment "LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE," with producer ROBERT EHRMAN as co-host. The new podcast debuts WEDNESDAY (2/12) and will post on WEDNESDAY mornings; RASBERRY also co-hosts the weekly podcast "A SANDWICH AND SOME LOVIN’” with her husband, ALLEN EVANS.
RASBERRY said, “ROBERT and I have been working on this project for quite some time and I’m so excited that we finally get to share it with the world! While we’ll be having a lot of fun on this podcast, I realize people are trusting me to give them advice that can often have serious consequences. I don’t take that lightly.”
EHRMAN said, “I am looking forward to joining KELLIE and sitting across from the love expert. We will laugh a little, learn a little, and I am sure cry a little… with most of the crying about my own failed relationships.”
