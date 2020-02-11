Bill Fox Will Be Rocking Again Soon

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ Morning personality BILL FOX recently underwent a life-saving open heart surgery and is recovering nicely in a hospital in NEW JERSEY.

FOX, who has had a heart murmur for a few years, told ALL ACCESS, "Thanks to my cardiologist and amazing surgeon for catching this before it became a more serious problem. I’m look forward to rehabbing and recuperating over the next few weeks and getting back on the air at the end of the month. In the meantime, I’m going to catch up and watch all of the movies that won ACADEMY AWARDS the other night."

Send your best wishes to FOX at billfox@presscommradio.com.

