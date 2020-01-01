BT Has The Bad-Ass Belt

It's the ultimate audio battle of skill and will to showcase radio’s top imaging professionals in the 9th annual live competition at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. Come see Aussie BRENDAN “BT” TACEY, BENZTOWN IRON IMAGER 2019 CHAMPION defend his title against this year’s contender on MARCH 26th at WWRS 2020.

Now's the time to enter this awesome event as BENZTOWN, a global leader in radio imaging, voiceover, programming and jingles, announces a call for entries for its 9th annual IRON IMAGER CONTEST, the international radio imaging contest where audio production professionals compete for the title of World’s Best Imager. The first and only competition of its kind, the IRON IMAGER contest is open for submissions today through the Round 1 Submission Deadline of FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 at 11:59P (PT).

The IRON IMAGER CONTEST is open to all radio imaging, production and programming professionals 18 and older, and will be judged by top producers and programmers from the U.S. and around the world, including: CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS, CAPITAL FM & CAPITAL XTRA/LONDON, UK Head of Production ASHLEY BARD, KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES Imaging Director ANDREW BERGER, and three-time IRON IMAGER titleholder DAN KELLY who is Imaging Director, WNSH/New York, NY; and readers of the BENZTOWN BLOG.

The 2020 IRON IMAGER CONTEST will culminate in a live imaging competition at WWRS 2020 on March 26, 2020, at Castaway in Burbank, CA, the Media Capital of the World. This year’s IRON IMAGER will pit 2019 IRON IMAGER CHAMPION, AUSSIE audio imaging professional BRENDAN “BT” TACEY, Head of Production, TRIPLE M NETWORK, SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO in MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, against this year’s contender for the title of WORLD’s BEST IMAGER.

Challengers will demonstrate their imaging skills using audio ingredients from BENZTOWN’s production libraries, paired with contestants’ original scripts. BENZTOWN has also committed additional resources to enhance challengers’ submissions, offering for free the voice talents of many of BENZTOWN’s newest world-class voice talent, including: MELISSA DISNEY, CHAD LETTS, MATT FOGARTY, JORDANA KLEIN, CHRIS ROLLINS and MELISSA THOMAS.

BENZTOWN President DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said: “Calling all Imaging Directors and Prod Gods around the Globe! BRENDAN “BT” TACEY is as legit as it gets. As the AUSSIES say, he’s a legend. If you have the skills, guts and passion to take him on in L.A. at the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT, sign up now.”

BRENDAN “BT” TACEY, IRON IMAGER 2019 CHAMPION, said: “Since MARCH last year, I've had the honour and enjoyment of the IRON IMAGER BELT greeting me every morning when I roll into the studio. My intention is for that pleasure to continue for another year, but I know I’m going to have to fight for it. So come on ... give it your best shot to rip it away from me.”

To enter and for full contest rules, visit the official IRON IMAGER CONTEST 2020 website.

Final pieces must be submitted by 11:59P Pacific on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020.

For more information, please visit: benztown.com or contact SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

