Hamilton Star Visits Mix

Multi-talented S-CURVE RECORDS artist LESLIE ODOM, JR, released his latest album "Mr" last fall, and now its first single, "Go Crazy," is beginning to get some attention at radio.

ODOM, JR went to the ENTERCOM/ORLANDO studios and visited with Hot AC WOMX (MIX 105.1) PD/morning co-host DANA TAYLOR. He's both a GRAMMY and TONY winner for his musical work as AARON BURR and the acclaimed Broadway smash HAMILTON. The original cast members will all be seen together when the big screen version of the production opens in theaters on OCTOBER 15, 2021.

« see more Net News