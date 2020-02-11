Sold

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (2/11).

A trio of STA requests made it to the Commission from SIDE BY SIDE, INC. (WYSA/WAUSEON, OH, reduced power due to transmitter failure), FORTE FAMILY BROADCASTING, INC. (WGCH-A/GREENWICH, CT, temporary antenna with reduced power while seeking a new permanent site), and WLII/WSUR LICENSE PARTNERSHIP, G.P. (WUKQ-FM1/PONCE, PR, reduced power while interference complaints from AT&T are addressed).

And MITTEN MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WMTE-F (EAGLE 101.5)/MANISTEE, MI to BRYAN and JOYCE HOLLENBAUGH's 45 NORTH MEDIA INC. for $38,000 (including $18,000 in already-paid LMA fees). The buyer has been operating the station under an LMA since NOVEMBER 2018.

