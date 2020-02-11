Class Of 2020

The RHODE ISLAND RADIO AND TELEVISION HALL OF FAME has announced its Class of 2020 inductees.

Joining the Hall at its APRIL 30th event at the CROWNE PLAZA PROVIDENCE-WARWICK (AIRPORT) will be CUMULUS Top 40 WPRO-F/PROVIDENCE afternoon host DAVEY MORRIS, longtime former NBC affiliate WJAR-TV (NBC 10)/PROVIDENCE anchor FRANK COLLETTA, GOLOCAL.COM meteorologist and former WJAR-TV and ABC affiliate WLNE-TV (ABC6)/PROVIDENCE weatherman JOHN GHIORSE, and former CBS affiliate WPRI-TV/PROVIDENCE anchor KAREN ADAMS. Former ABC RADIO stations President MITCH DOLAN, currently COO at GREAT LAKES MEDIA, is being honored with the Executive Award for his tenure at the helm of then-ABC stations WPRO-A-F/PROVIDENCE, and the late WJAR-TV investigative reporter JIM TARICANI is being posthumously honored.

Find out more and buy tickets for the ceremony at rirtvhof.com/pre-order-tickets.

