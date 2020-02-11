SiriusXM Stake

SIRIUSXM HOLDINGS INC. has purchased a minority stake in SOUNDCLOUD, putting $75 million into the audio platform and receiving two seats on an expanded SOUNDCLOUD Board of Directors. SIRIUSXM's PANDORA currently sells advertising for SOUNDCLOUD, an arrangement that began last year.

“SOUNDCLOUD’s three consecutive years of strong financial performance directly reflect the success of our creator-led growth strategy,” said SOUNDCLOUD CEO KERRY TRAINOR. “We have an exciting roadmap focused on deepening the connections between creators and listeners that fuel creator discovery, career growth and the evolution of music culture on SOUNDCLOUD. We've built a great relationship with SIRIUSXM through our highly successful PANDORA ad sales agreement, and their investment gives us added capital flexibility to accelerate our vision and take advantage of strategic opportunities as they arise.”



“SOUNDCLOUD’s unique platform serves a vital role in today’s music ecosystem where new artists are discovered and build their fan base, and established artists experiment and connect directly with their fans in highly effective ways,” said SIRIUSXM CEO JIM MEYER. “We admire SOUNDCLOUD’s loyal and growing audience, its offering for creators, and its reputation and popularity in global music communities. We believe this is another opportunity to continue creating value for SIRIUSXM stockholders by investing in expanding digital audio platforms.”

