Starnes

Syndicated talk host TODD STARNES will be the moderator of a panel discussion for a FATHOM EVENTS theatrical documentary coming next week.

STARNES will be part of the discussion for "PATTERNS OF EVIDENCE: THE RED SEA MIRACLE," the latest in a series of biblical interpretation movies by filmmaker TIM MAHONEY. The film will be shown nationwide by FATHOM on FEBRUARY 18th, including the panel discussion, taped at the ARK ENCOUNTER in KENTUCKY.

Find out more about THE TODD STARNES SHOW and daily commentary from DEBORAH HAMILTON at HAMILTON STRATEGIES by emailing media@hamiltonstrategies or calling (610) 584-1096 ext. 102.

« see more Net News