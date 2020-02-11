Court Victory

A federal judge in MANHATTAN has handed T-MOBILE and SPRINT a victory in the case by attorneys general from 13 states and the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, ruling against the states' challenge to the mobile companies' $26.5 billion merger.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge VICTOR MARRERO in favor of T-MOBILE parent DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG and SPRINT parent SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. is a major step towards clearing the way for the controversial merger, which will result in a company with a subscriber base in the 80 million range, slightly ahead of AT&T but remaining behind market leader VERIZON.

The deal, which has been approved by the FCC and the DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Antitrust regulators, will also require the companies to sell assets to DISH to create a new fourth cellular carrier, is expected to also speed the combined companies' buildout of their 5G network. Approval is still needed from a federal judge for the DOJ settlement and from the state of CALIFORNIA, and the merger agreement, which expired in NOVEMBER, must be renewed and/or renegotiated.

MARRERO's ruling said that the states' case failed on three points, falling short on proving the merger would result in anticompetitive behavior, that SPRINT could survive without the merger, and that DISH could not be a competitor in the category.

