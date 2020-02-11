Official Q4 Numbers

TEGNA INC., still in the radio business for now, has officially released fourth quarter financials confirming its previously-released preliminary assessment (NET NEWS 1/10) of an 8% revenue increase year-to-year to $694 million, just above the high range of projections, driven by new acquisitions and subscription and early political ad spending. Excluding political advertising, revenue increased 33%, and net income from continuing operations fell by $77 million to $84 million, with Adjusted EBITDA down $44 million to $229 million. Radio results are not separately broken out.



“TEGNA ended the year on a high note, driven by excellent performance across our business and strong momentum from our key growth drivers,” said Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE. “Our full-year 2019 results demonstrate the power of our five-pillar strategy for shareholder value creation as we execute and drive organic and inorganic growth across the business.

“In 2019, TEGNA completed $1.5 billion of strategic acquisitions, expanding our reach into key markets and further increasing our scale. These deals were executed at attractive multiples and have been free cash flow accretive from day one. Projected synergies are on track to exceed our initial expectations. With seven percentage points remaining under the FCC ownership cap, strong cash flows and financial flexibility, we remain well-positioned for further consolidation opportunities.

“We have also bolstered our balance sheet by completing two senior note offerings at attractive interest rates, and by extending the term of our revolving credit facility. We remain on track to delever to approximately 4.0x by the end of 2020, increasing our financial flexibility to allow for continued, thoughtful capital deployment that creates value for our shareholders.

“Looking ahead, subscription and political advertising will represent about half of TEGNA’s revenues in the ’19-’20 cycle and higher going forward, and are relatively immune from secular trends. We have repriced roughly half of our subscribers to date and will have repriced 85 percent by the end of this year. The significant rate increases we have locked in for the first year, and subsequent rate escalators for the following years, continue to support our top-of-market Big Four retransmission rates.

“We are more confident than ever that 2020 will be a record year for political advertising, producing at least $300 million in revenue. Through our recent acquisitions, we have strategically expanded our portfolio to include additional key political markets and are primed to benefit from expected record levels of expenditures. The pace of spending is accelerating much earlier than in prior cycles, demonstrating that broadcast television is the outlet of choice, especially in many key battleground states where, as a result of our thoughtful approach to strategic M&A, we are extremely well-positioned to capture a meaningful amount of this spend.

“We expect, and are more confident than ever, that TEGNA is poised for a record year as a result of prior investments and operational excellence.”

TEGNA is awaiting the delayed closing of the sale of its SAN DIEGO radio combo, News-Talk KFMB-A and Adult Hits KFMB-F (100/7 SAN DIEGO), acquired when it bought CBS/CW affiliate KFMB-TV (CBS 8/CW 6)/SAN DIEGO from MIDWEST TV, to LOCAL MEDIA; it also acquired Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS in a deal to buy CBS affiliate WBNS-TV/COLUMBUS and NBC affiliate WTHR-TV/INDIANAPOLIS.

