Nina Montgomery

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban KVMA (MAGIC 102.9)/SHREVEPORT, LA PD NINA MONTGOMERY was honored for her contributions to the market’s African-American community on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8th at the SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER-DESOTO African-American Scholarship Awards Banquet.

VP/Market Manager AARON CRISWELL said, “NINA has been a spark of light for the African-American Community in SHREVEPORT and BOSSIER CITY for many years. NINA has committed to spread this light to the community and listeners of Urban AC powerhouse KVMA-FM, day in and day out.”

OM JAY MICHAELS said, “In the year I’ve been in SHREVEPORT, I’ve not only witnessed NINA’s extreme professionalism at work, but I’ve been able to witness her passion and dedication to this entire community. It’s obvious in everything she and I can’t think of a better person to be honored this year.”

MONTGOMERY said, "What an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as such area pioneers. Black History is being made everyday here in NORTHWEST LOUISIANA and it has been my privilege to share in and give voice to so many community minded efforts and advocates. Two decades with CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT have just flown by and I am dedicated to many more."

