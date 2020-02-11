Jim Allgeier

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING, WINONA, MN has tapped JIM ALLGEIER as GM.

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING VP of Sales and Marketing, STEPHANIE THEISEN, said, “JIM is an accomplished media expert with experience in radio and beyond. The addition of a radio veteran like ALLGEIER, with over 19 consecutive years in the business, will provide the direction and leadership we have been seeking for our WINONA market.”

ALLGEIER stated, “I am excited to be a part of a company like LEIGHTON BROADCASTING and look forward to leading and growing the great team they have in place, in WINONA, as well as getting to know the town and community.”

From FORT WAYNE, ALLGEIER spent the last 19 years in the radio business as both a GM and Market Manager. The last seven years he has served as the market manager for six radio stations in FORT WAYNE,IN.

