COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA Dir./Branding and Programming and News-Talk format captain PETE SPRIGGS is retiring, effective FEBRUARY 28th. Sr. Mgr./Programming and Operations DREW ANDERSSEN is being promoted to SPRIGGS' position. Both SPRIGGS and ANDERSSEN moved to WSB from sister News-Talk WDBO-F/ORLANDO, SPRIGGS in 2000 and ANDERSSEN in 2019.

“WSB will go down in history as one of the greatest radio stations in the world, and I’m humbled to have been the Program Director there for 19 years,” said SPRIGGS. I’ve worked with some of the finest talent in this business. Several of them are in either the GEORGIA RADIO HALL OF FAME or the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and we’ve all worked together to make life better for our listeners in ATLANTA and GEORGIA. It has been an awe-inspiring experience for me, and I’m so grateful to CMG for trusting me with the ‘keys’ to such a great ‘kingdom.’”

“I have had the pleasure of working with PETE for over 25 years,” said EVP/Radio BILL HENDRICH. “Along with being the best News/Talk Program Director in the business, PETE is also one of the nicest people you will ever meet. COX MEDIA GROUP has benefited greatly from PETE’s leadership in DAYTON, ORLANDO, ATLANTA and as our News/Talk Format Leader. We are definitely a better company because PETE SPRIGGS was on our team. He will be missed, and we all wish him the best going forward.”

“PETE's career with CMG has indeed been remarkable. His commitment to developing talent and strategic leadership will leave a lasting impact on WSB, and all of CMG's News/Talk radio stations”, said VP/GM ROB BABIN. “We will miss him and wish him all the best in his next chapter. We are also very proud of DREW as he steps into his new role. We believe DREW has the experience and skills to lead our team into the future successfully.”

