Order

CONSOLIDATED RADIO, INC., licensee of Spanish Religion KVOZ-A (RADIO CRISTIANA)/DEL MAR HILLS-LAREDO, TX, has been hit with an Order to Pay or to Show Cause by the FCC with the threat of license revocation if the station doesn't pay back regulatory fees or show adequate cause why the fees should be waived or deferred.

The Commission says CONSOLIDATED owes unpaid regulatory fees of $3,015.45 for Fiscal Year 2016; $3,249.75 for FY 2017; $2,741.93 for FY 2018; and $2,950.15 for FY 2019, plus interest and other charges.

