Radio and TV personality BOBBY BONES has been slated as an executive producer and host of "OPRY," airing on the new CIRCLE network beginning WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26th. The weekly, one-hour television show will highlight exclusive moments from the stage of the GRAND OLE OPRY in NASHVILLE each week, featuring backstage conversations, performances, comedy and more.

“BOBBY is a terrific entertainer and music enthusiast who has been a friend of the GRAND OLE OPRY for many years, and a fan for much longer," said OPRY ENTERTAINMENT Pres. SCOTT BAILEY. "As both an executive producer and host, BOBBY will have the opportunity to collaborate with our GRAND OLE OPRY team and present the OPRY in a way that will complement the live radio broadcast by providing an insider’s unique perspective into what goes on behind the curtain of Country’s most famous stage.”

“As a kid from MOUNTAIN PINE, AR who grew up listening and loving the OPRY with my grandma ... I’m very honored by this opportunity," said BONES. "The rich history and tradition is second to none, and I’m thankful the OPRY has not only trusted me to play music and tell jokes on its famed stage so many times, but to also invite me into this next chapter along with so many great Country artists."

