(Photo:Terry Wyatt & Jason Kempin/ Getty Images CMHOFM)

Country fans from around the world gathered in NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA last night (2/10) for the seventh annual "All For The Hall" benefit concert. The show raised more than $800,000 for the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's education programs, and featured performances by KEITH URBAN, INGRID ANDRESS, LUKE COMBS, LAUREN DAIGLE, BROTHERS OSBORNE, CARLY PEARCE, BLAKE SHELTON, CHRIS STAPLETON, TENILLE TOWNES, TANYA TUCKER and MORGAN WALLEN. In recognition of this year's "Under The Influence" theme, each artist played a song of their own in addition to one from an artist who has influenced them.

URBAN, the longtime host of the event, kicked off the night welcoming the crowd with high energy while singing "Wasted Time." URBAN also paid tribute to VINCE GILL, who typically co-hosts the event alongside him, but was unable to this year due to touring commitments with THE EAGLES. URBAN was a standout host and kept the night personal with several fan interactions from the stage. He not only made the night special for fans, but for the artists as well as he stayed on stage for each performance to offer his guitar skills alongside the band.

Adding to the evening's impressive lineup were 16 students from PEARL-COHN ENTERTAINMENT MAGNET HIGH SCHOOL who took part in the museum's WORDS & MUSIC program. The students took the stage for a moving performance of "Just Try," a song written by fellow student TEYONCE MCHANEY alongside songwriter MIKE HICKS.

The legendary TANYA TUCKER stole hearts while paying homage to four of her Country influencers: GEORGE JONES, LORETTA LYNN, MERLE HAGGARD and TAMMY WYNETTE. TUCKER performed JONES' "The Grand Tour" and HAGGARD's "Working Man Blues," along with a medley of her own "Bring My Flowers," LYNN's "Blue KENTUCKY Girl" and WYNETTE's "Stand By Your Man."

Other standout moments included crowd favorite SHELTON's on-stage humor alongside his performance of "Ole Red," and newcomer ANDRESS garnering impressive crowd participation during her current single, "More Hearts Than Mine," as well as her cover of JOHN DENVER's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Additionally, URBAN and JOHN OSBORNE received roaring cheers after shredding on their guitars during BROTHERS' OSBORNE's "Ain't My Fault." COMBS, who had the fans chanting his name before he even took the stage, closed out the star-studded night with his current single, "Even Though I'm Leaving" and a cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Brand New Man."

