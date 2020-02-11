Farber

RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER will continue in her position through APRIL 2023 under a contract extension agreement she has reached with the RAB Board of Directors. FARBER, the former R&R President/CEO/Publisher and INTEREP EVP, joined the RAB in JANUARY 2012.

Board Chair and ENTERCOM Regional President SUSAN LARKIN said, “ERICA FARBER has been a consistent and proven leader at the RAB. She has managed the association with tremendous agility and forged strategic and meaningful partnerships within the advertising, investor and broadcast communities. We’re delighted that we will continue to benefit from ERICA’s guidance.”

FARBER added, “I’m honored by the confidence the RAB Board has entrusted in me and I am thrilled to continue the important work of promoting broadcast radio and shaping the future of the medium with the dedicated staff at the RAB.”

« see more Net News