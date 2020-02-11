Lisa Powell Promoted

ENTERCOM GREENSBORO VP of Sales LISA POWELL has been promoted to SVP/Market Manager, replacing the retiring BRENT MILLAR.

POWELL will oversee Top 40 WJMH (102 JAMZ), Country WPAW (93.1 THE WOLF), Urban AC WQMG (97.1 QMG) Classic Rock WSMW (98.7 SIMON) WEAL (BIG WEAL GOSPEL) and WPET (950). Powell was previously VP/Sales for ENTERCOM GREENSBORO since 2013.

ENTERCOM Regional President DOUG ABERNETHY said, “For over two decades, LISA has faithfully led our sales efforts in the Triad and obtained outstanding results. We are excited to recognize her accomplishments with a well-deserved promotion and are confident in her ability to lead our cluster to further growth.”

“I am blessed to work with a dynamic group of professionals who are highly engaged,” said POWELL. “We focus on bringing the best of audio to our listeners and innovative marketing platforms to our partners. It has been my privilege to work with ENTERCOM for so many years and to be part of the tremendous growth and vision led by people like WEEZIE KRAMER [COO, ENTERCOM]. There has never been a better time to be with a progressive media company like ENTERCOM. I am excited for what the future holds for our staff and the community we serve.”

« see more Net News