León

VP/Programming EDDIE LEÓN has been upped to EVP, Radio Programming at ESTRELLA MEDIA, the former LBI MEDIA.

LEÓN will oversee programming at the company's 17 radio stations, including the DON CHETO RADIO NETWORK. He joined LBI in 1998 after serving as PD at WLEY/CHICAGO in 1996-98 and founding the RADIO IDEAS consultancy in 1992.

« see more Net News