Five years after VUHAUS launched the public radio video platform VUHAUS.COM, the public media organization is now updating its name to VUHAUS GROUP and broadening its efforts the for public media outlets within the group.

The video platform -- VUHAUS.COM, which collects and showcases original video content provided by the member stations as well as sponsors unique live streaming events -- became LIVE SESSIONS on NPR.org in OCTOBER 2019 (Net News 10/24). It is still curated and controlled by VUHAUS GROUP and its member stations

VUHUAS GROUP, which remains a non-profit organization, will be putting greater emphasis on increasing the impact and reach of its station affiliates by creating collaborative branding, editorial, revenue and distribution opportunities.

“VUHAUS GROUP is expanding services to stations, supporting artists in new and creative ways, and helping underwriters connect to public media’s dedicated audiences,” said ERIK LANGNER, VUHAUS GROUP President. “With our recent partnership with NPR Music and the transition of our website to LIVE SESSIONS, we feel the timing is right for a new moniker and website.”

VUHAUS affiliate memberships are open to all CPB qualified public media stations. VUHAUS GROUP includes WFUV, KCRW/LOS ANGELES, VOCALO RADIO/CHICAGO, KKXT/DALLAS, HOUSTON PUBLIC MEDIA, WXPN/PHILADELPHIA, WRTI/PHILADELPHIA, WGBH/BOSTON, KEXP/SEATTLE, KVOQ (INDIE 102.3/DENVER, OPBMUSIC/PORTLAND, OR, KDHX/ST. LOUIS, WYEP/PITTSBURGH, KUTX/AUSTIN, KTBG (THE BRIDGE)/KANSAS CITY, WUNC MUSIC/RALEIGH-DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL, WMOT/NASHVILLE, WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE and MOUNTAIN STAGE in WEST VIRGINIA.

Learn more at www.vuhausgroup.org.

