Music Choice

MUSIC CHOICE is seeking a NEW YORK or NASHVILLE-based person to fill the role of Senior Manager, Music Programming (Country). The position will be focused on label strategy and long-term planning, and is in addition to JIM MURPHY’s role as Manager/Country Programming, which he assumed in JANUARY 2019.

The Senior Manager job description includes overseeing music and video programming for all Country formats across all product lines, being accountable for assigned programming department initiatives on multiple platforms, and maintaining strong relationships with outside entities related to Country music. Candidates must have four or more years of relevant TV, music video, and/or radio programming experience; knowledge of radio programming, syndication and/or the music industry; strong music industry relationships/contacts in the Country genre; and a thorough knowledge of Country music and its relevant sub-genres, among other skills.

See more about the job and apply on LINKEDIN here.

