-
WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton's Dennis & Judi Go 'Unplugged' For Live Stage Show
February 12, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Longtime TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON midday team DENNIS MALLOY and JUDI FRANCO are taking to the stage with a live show, "DENNIS & JUDI: UNPLUGGED," on MAY 2nd at the HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH THEATRE AT THE COUNT BASIE CENTER in RED BANK, NJ. The show will include live music, audience interaction, and special guests.
Market Pres./CRO RON DECASTRO said, “We’re excited to offer this very special night with NEW JERSEY 101.5’s top-rated midday show hosts. DENNIS and JUDI’s 20 plus-year-long friendship has a special chemistry that transcends multiple media every day, and now we’re pleased to add the dimension of a live stage show to their already substantial brand.”
-