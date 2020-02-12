Dennis & Judi (Photo: WKXW)

Longtime TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON midday team DENNIS MALLOY and JUDI FRANCO are taking to the stage with a live show, "DENNIS & JUDI: UNPLUGGED," on MAY 2nd at the HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH THEATRE AT THE COUNT BASIE CENTER in RED BANK, NJ. The show will include live music, audience interaction, and special guests.

Market Pres./CRO RON DECASTRO said, “We’re excited to offer this very special night with NEW JERSEY 101.5’s top-rated midday show hosts. DENNIS and JUDI’s 20 plus-year-long friendship has a special chemistry that transcends multiple media every day, and now we’re pleased to add the dimension of a live stage show to their already substantial brand.”

« see more Net News