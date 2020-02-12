Godsmack's Current LP "When Legends Rise"

Multi-platinum BMG rockers GODSMACK are supporting local music students in NEW HAMPSHIRE this week with two events featuring band members including lead singer SULLY ERNA. This FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14th ERNA will speak to students at the GILBERT H. HOOD Middle School in DERRY, NH, and then on SATURDAY the 15th the band will invite 300+ students to take part in a performance of their new single "Unforgettable" at the SNHU ARENA in MANCHESTER, NH.

GODSMACK featured 20 of the students from GILBERT H. HOOD Middle School in the studio during the recording of "Unforgettable" and they provided vocals on the song's chorus. These same students were also invited to perform the song live on-stage with GODSMACK at their show in GILFORD, NH on AUGUST 22, 2018 at the BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION.

Now, GODSMACK will showcase the 300 middle schoolers from the same school in their music video this SATURDAY where they'll be filmed alongside ERNA and band members TONY ROMBOLA, ROBBIE MERRILL, and SHANNON LARKIN for the "Unforgettable" video which will be released in the coming weeks.

