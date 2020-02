Wild Splash Time!

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA has announced the full lineup for WILD SPLASH 2020. The concert returns to COACHMAN PARK on MARCH 7th and features DABABY, RODDY RICCH, YBN CORDAE, WALE, DOJA CAT, NLE CHOPPA and RUBI ROSE.

Tickets for WiLD 94.1 WILD SPLASH 2020 are on sale now.

