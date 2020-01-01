Tons Of Knowledge Right Here

Giving starts with yourself and the gift of knowledge should be at the top of the list ... and that gift is fulfilled when you attend WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, MARCH 25, 26, 27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, CA -- THE MEDIA CAPITOL -- and all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK.

WWRS 2020 marks our 10th successful year, and the team at ALL ACCESS has gone all out to bring you the most cutting-edge agenda with top thought leaders and speakers. They'll be sharing exclusive information to bring you and your stations/companies in Radio, Music, and Social/Digital some creative new opportunities for success.

What makes WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 different is the speakers and the content -- it's NOT the same old stuff -- and we have tons of new faces and session this year!

Here Is What You Need To Know About Getting Registered To Join Us At WWRS 2020

Lock in your WWRS 2020 plans now and see two amazing days of creative, cutting edge learning sessions by some of the best speakers in their spaces -- radio, music, social/digital and more. WWRS 2020 REGISTRATION is only $495 and is a great investment in your career. In addition there are breakfasts and lunches each day, plus three cocktail parties where you'll have free-flowing drinks and dine on delicious food, plus hear some great live music.

Rates Will Go Up From $495 To $545 On March 14th

Hurry and register for WWRS 2020 for only $495 right now as this price will go up to $545 on MARCH 14th ... so save money now.

Special On The Beach Rate Of $350

While you can register for WWRS 2020 for only $495 ... we know that many of you have just lost your jobs, so we have a special WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE of only $350 -- a savings of $145 off the current registration rate.

You must act quickly as we have a limited number of WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION PASSES available and when they are gone, they are gone!

For this special WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE, click here and send an email to JACQUELINE LENNON, ASAP. She will reach out and help you get your WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE locked in.

For the rest of you, to make it easier to attend WWRS 2020, here is all you have to do:

Click here to Register For WWRS 2020 for only $495; 15% savings if you register 5 or more at the same time! WWRS 2020 Registration goes up to $545 on MARCH 14th.

WWRS 2020 Charity Golf Tournament Is March 25th

Once again this year, it's WWRS 2020's Charity Golf Tournament at DEBELLE GOLF COURSE, next to CASTAWAY, benefiting MUSICIANS ON CALL and RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25th. Click here for golf details, and click here to register for golf.

Details On Music Session #1: "Where Radio Fits In Music’s New World Order"

Before we can get to Music Session #2, we first have to share what's up in Music Session #1: The relationship between radio and the music business is booming ... but is radio getting less attention from record labels compared to DSPs? Or, is still top dog?

Join us for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 MUSIC SESSION #1, 11:15a, THURSDAY, MARCH 26th and hear some experts who are divided on the subject. The facts are, like it or not streaming (audio, video, playlist and on-demand) is the main revenue driver at labels now and the prime music discovery path … while still hugely valuable, where does Radio play into this? And, how does Radio get its hands around the multiple tracks by core artists being exposed and properly interpret local metrics?

And now in Music Session #2: "All Those Metrics -- Making Sense Of What’s Out There" On MARCH 27th at NOON, we will attempt to get handle on all of the data, what it means, and how you can apply it to music programming decisions. The metrics to analyze music is everywhere and there is so much of it! How do decision-makers in the Radio and Music industries make sense of it all? What’s really relevant to pay attention to and what should be ignored? And, what’s the impact of all these metrics on our airplay charts?

Terrific Agenda With Fresh Topics, Lots Of New Speakers

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is working hard and putting the finishing touches on another terrific WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Agenda. Again this year, it's loaded with smart people and fresh names/faces. We are thrilled about the wonderful names who are already on-board, giving of their time and knowledge to speak!

At WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, we'll explore so many important topics, like:

The future of broadcast radio

Streaming music, video

Radio on demand

Podcasts

Social Media

Digital platforms

Branded iconic live music events

On-demand entertainment

Radical new ideas for success

Music Metrics & Research

Syndication

Spoken Word

Branding

Imaging, VO/Production

Great radio war stories

Hear from some of the most amazing air talent sharing their secrets

Look at the terrific lineup of Tier 1 Speakers, 92 talented professionals so far, that we've lined up for you for WWRS 2020::

Get ready for WWRS 2020! It's year number 10! A decade of WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT! If you have never attended make plans now.

Yes, WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, brought to you by ALL ACCESS, is all set for MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. We thank you so much for your support allowing our terrific yearly growth. Come be a part of this annual learning and networking opportunity.

WWRS 2020 will be held MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY and is all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK kicking off with MUSEXPO MARCH 23rd-25th, also at CASTAWAY, from your friends at A&R WORLDWIDE.

We've gathered the best of the best from radio, music, social/digital from all over the globe for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Look for even more fresh, cutting-edge sessions with great information about content, metrics, personalities, tactical and strategic planning and the latest innovations in audio, technology and facts about your audience that you must have to continue to win."

WWRS 2020 Hotel Rooms Are Starting To Get Scarce!

Save money when flying to WWRS 2020 when you use AMERICAN AIRLINES Discount Code: 8630DE.

And, DELTA AIR LINES is pleased to offer special discounts for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Please click here to book your flights. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK® at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY–FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH.

Your feedback and positive support for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT insures that WWRS 2020 will once again be the audio content learning event that you cannot afford to miss.

There are three great hotels with discount pricing for you that are just five minutes from CASTAWAY by free shuttle or ride share services LYFT or UBER. Hurry, rooms are going fast.

HILTON GARDEN INN BURBANK DOWNTOWN

401 S. San Fernando Blvd

BURBANK, CA 91502

P: +1.818.531.0658

Rooms from $187 a night

Reserve a room here!

RESIDENCE INN LOS ANGELES BURBANK/DOWNTOWN

321 Ikea Way

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: +1.818.260.8787

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

SPRINGHILL SUITES BURBANK DOWNTOWN

549 South San Fernando Blvd.

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: (818) 524-2730

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

Voting Is Open For WWRS 2020 Industry Awards

WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD VOTING is wide open! Have you voted for the finalist, yet? Time to weigh in with who you think deserves to win a coveted WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD! You make the decision on who gets one of these coveted WWRS 2020 Industry Awards! Only you can decide The Best Of The Best -- who gets your vote to win a WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Industry Award!

And the winners will be announced at the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON at 1P on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, sponsored by MUSICMASTER!

WWRS 2020 Charity Golf Tourney

WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 kicks off on MARCH 25th with a Charity Golf Tourney at DEBELLE GOLF COURSE, benefitting MUSICIANS ON CALL and RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION. And, KIIS/LOS ANGELES APD/MD BEATA MURPHY is this year's Chairperson. Then that's followed by a terrific welcome party at CASTAWAY, featuring three hit bands, lots of great food, wine and cocktails! Check out the WWRS 2020 Agenda, here.

For more information, go to www.worldwideradiosummit.com. Questions about registration, email WWRS2020Registration@allaccess.com or JOEL DENVER.

We'll see you at WWRS 2020.

