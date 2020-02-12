Lexi Carter

LEXI CARTER has been named MD at RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE, according to a post on her LINKEDIN profile. She has been with the station as a producer since AUGUST 2017 (NET NEWS 8/16/17), and co-hosted the weekday show “NASHVILLE Today” with market veteran DEVON O’DAY. That show is no longer listed on the station’s programming schedule.

Also gone from the published schedule is the overnight show, previously hosted by MARCIA CAMPBELL, which is thought to have been the last live overnight show in the NASHVILLE market. Photos of both O’DAY and CAMPBELL have been removed from the website of the station, which did not otherwise confirm their departures.

Midday host MIKE TERRY’s “WSM @ Work” show has been extended to cover 10a-3p (CT), hours that had previously included “NASHVILLE Today.”

Prior to joining WSM, CARTER worked with NASHVILLE-based internet Country station RENEGADE RADIO. Her resume also includes time with PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Country WKMK (THUNDER 106)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ, where she served as MD/midday until 2011. Congratulate CARTER on her new duties here.

« see more Net News