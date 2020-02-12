Brian Roberts

CUMULUS MEDIA names BRIAN ROBERTS as PD for Hot AC KEHK (STAR 102.3)/EUGENE, OR. He will also serve as PD for Lite AC KSCR-A/F.

ROBERTS was most recently PD and Morning On-Air Host for CUMULUS AC WPEZ (Z-93.7)/MACON, GA. Prior to that, he held programming positions in markets including ANCHORAGE, AK; BAKERSFIELD, CA; and AUSTIN, TX.

VP/Market Mgr. KATHY SMITH said,“We are thrilled to have BRIAN join our radio family at CUMULUS EUGENE and are pleased to welcome him aboard.”

CUMULUS EUGENE, OM, AL SCOTT noted, “There are a lot of happy faces here in the building as BRIAN takes this position. We look forward to having BRIAN here to lead these stations into 2020 and beyond.”

BRIAN ROBERTS added, "I'm excited to be on this team and look forward to working with CUMULUS EUGENE. Thanks to JOHN DIMICK, AL SCOTT, KATHY SMITH and LESLIE WHITTLE for this outstanding opportunity."

