WRVQ

ENTERCOM Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND, VA welcomed ELVIS DURAN from ELVIS DURAN & THE Q94 MORNING SHOW to BARNES AND NOBLE at the nearby CHESTERFIELD TOWNE CENTER. DURAN is on a book tour for the NEW YORK TIMES bestseller “Where Do I Begin?”

Hundreds of individuals lined up to get a chance to meet him and spend some time with him at the event.

« see more Net News