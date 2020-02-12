Spanish Broadcasting System Signs

APTIVADA, an online contesting, marketing, revenue and promotions company, has partnered with SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM on a companywide, multi-year deal for their radio stations.

SBS VP/Digital Media Sales GERALDO ARRIAGA commented, “APTIVADA is a welcome addition to SBS. After seeing the platform and the countless opportunities APTIVADA provides to increase engagement with our station audiences all while generating local dollars, it was clear this was an ideal fit.”

APTIVADA Co-Founder CREIGHTON GREEN added, “SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM is a leader within the broadcast and media industry as well as the Spanish speaking community and we look forward to working with them. We are determined to continue to offer streamlined tools in multiple languages that provide our partners with growth opportunities for their audience and revenue streams.”

« see more Net News