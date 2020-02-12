No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning (2/12).

One STA application did appear, iHEARTMEDIA's AMFM RADIO LICENSES, LLC filing for an STA to operate W250BJ/FLORENCE, SC at reduced power while it considers options for reducing overlap with co-owned W290CD/DARLINGTON, SC.

MOISES ABRAHAM GONZALEZ has closed on the transfer of the licenses of Hot AC KBNU, Country KVOU (COYOTE COUNTRY 104.9), and Tejano KUVA (U102.3)/UVALDE, TX and Tejano KEPS-A and Hot AC KINL (POWER 92.7)/EAGLE PASS, TX from ROCA RADIO, LLC to SOUTH TEXAS RADIO, LLC. GONZALEZ controls both companies but Mexican citizen ROBERTO TREVINO holds 20% of ROCA and GONZALEZ owns 100% of SOUTH TEXAS RADIO.

And WORLD RADIO NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of W208BF/ELKHART IN and W207BF/GOSHEN, IN to OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY for $30,000. The primary station is Contemporary Christian WONU (SHINE.FM 89.7)/KANKAKEE, IL.

« see more Net News