Harvey Dies

Former News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES ORANGE COUNTY Bureau Chief BOYD HARVEY died JANUARY 29th at 83, reports the ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER.

HARVEY worked at WIND-A and WCFL-A/CHICAGO before joining KNX in 1966 as MICHAEL JACKSON's evening talk show host replacement and remained on board for the switch to all-News, working at the station for 30 years covering ORANGE COUNTY and serving as Political Editor, retiring in 1996.

