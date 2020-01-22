$250 Million

When the sale of THE RINGER to SPOTIFY was announced, speculation commenced on what price the streaming audio service was paying BILL SIMMONS and his shareholders for the sports and pop culture podcast network and website. Now, according to a report by BLOOMBERG citing "a person with knowledge of the matter," the deal has a reported price of about $200 million up front and $50 million later.

In addition, the sale requires SIMMONS to remain with THE RINGER for an undisclosed period and addresses union concerns with protections against staff cuts by SPOTIFY, the report says. The terms of the deal were not made public when the acquisition was initially disclosed.

SPOTIFY previously paid a combined $344 million to acquire GIMLET MEDIA and ANCHOR and $56 million for PARCAST.

