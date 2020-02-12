Tracy Johnson

We've heard this over and over how radio personalities are the glue/mortar between the bricks (songs/content) and how it's essential to keep developing personalities. Consultant TRACY JOHNSON has penned an open letter about the need to keep talent development in play.

JOHNSON writes: The new year has started with dramatic signs that point to a trend that’s been coming for many years. Nobody should be surprised. Technology continues to relentlessly encroach on radio. And it’s time for radio companies to take immediate action and develop personalities.

Historically, radio was able to build a brand based on four areas of attraction:

Music

Information

Promotion & Contesting

Personality

It was possible to carve a position by winning any of the four categories. Today, one remains. Consider:

Music belongs to streaming solutions. Unlimited variety and personalized music with no commercials? Music stations are competing for an ever-shrinking listener base. This doesn’t render music unimportant on the radio, but brand equity won’t be won on music positions alone.

Information spreads instantly through notifications and alerts. Customized feeds deliver exactly what the user is interested in. Convenient apps offer traffic and weather in real time. No matter how quickly it is on the air, listeners who care already know. That doesn’t mean information on the air is irrelevant. It’s just that you can’t build a brand around it.

Promotions still impact ratings respondents. But $1,000 cash giveaways can’t compete with the lottery and online gaming. And, many listeners think radio contests are rigged anyway. Live In It To Win It was a great promotion. But kids with smartphones and YouTube capture immediate attention with outrageous stunts every day.

Personality is the final frontier. It’s radio’s future. And it is also under attack.

For the full open letter, click here to read Hey Radio: It’s Time To Develop Personalities.

