(Photo: Debby Wong / Shuttertock.com)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT and wife LAUREN AKINS welcomed their daughter, LENNON LOVE AKINS on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10th at 8:30a (CT) in NASHVILLE. LENNON is the third child for the couple who wed in 2012.

LENNON joins the family with two older sisters, WILLA GRAY, who the couple adopted from UGANDA and ADA JAMES.

