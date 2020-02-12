Greenblatt (Photo: WarnerMedia)

WARNERMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT Chairman and former NBC ENTERTAINMENT Chairman and SHOWTIME President BOB GREENBLATT will be featured in a keynote conversation at the 2020 NAB SHOW Executive Leadership Summit in LAS VEGAS APRIL 19th. GREENBLATT will be interviered by VARIETY Business Editor CYNTHIA LITTLETON at the ENCORE, discussing his cable networks and soon-to-launch subscription video service HBO MAX.

The event is by invitation only; find out more and request an invitation at nabshow.com/els or ELSconcierge@nab.org.

