Eight MUSIC ROW veterans have joined forces to create NASHVILLE-based booking agency FUSION ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY (FUSENTCO). Founded by CHUCK RHODES, MIKE MEADE, AMY AYLWARD, WAYNE HALPER, BOB FRANK, TED ELLIS, TOM CROSS and CHUCK MCDOWELL III, the company will also offer management and label services to select clients. Additional company staffers include veteran agents TAYLER BOCK and JOAN SALTEL.

The FUSENTCO venture includes a merge with ACCELERATION MUSIC GROUP (AMG), previously operated by MEADE and AYLWARD.

"I have known and worked with MIKE MEADE and AMY AYLWARD for many years," said FUSENTCO EVP/General Manager RHODES, who will oversee day-to-day operations along with VP/Agents MEADE and AYLWARD. "When the opportunity arose to merge their booking agency ACCELERATION MUSIC GROUP into our FUSION launch, I jumped at the chance."

"We had an incredible year with AMG in 2019 and are looking forward to the future with this new venture, FUSION ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY," said MEADE. "Our long history with this team in other facets of the industry, and the relationships we all share with our clients and friends, will prove to be the perfect merger."

The initial artist roster for FUSENTCO includes DARRYL WORLEY, TY HERNDON, JOHN SCHNEIDER, MICHELLE WRIGHT, DANIELLE PECK, BILLY GILMAN, BRODY RAY, TRENT TOMLINSON, KEITH ANDERSON, JASON MICHAEL CARROLL and Country duo SMITH & WESLEY. The company's management division launches with guitarist DENNY JIOSA.

