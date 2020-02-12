Amanda Samii

CAPITOL RECORDS names AMANDA SAMII as SVP/A&R. She spent the past 10 years at KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, most recently as VP/Creative at that company. SAMII will assume her post on MARCH 2nd and will be based in the iconic CAPITOL TOWER in HOLLYWOOD.

"AMANDA is a relentless advocate for creatives," said CAPITOL RECORDS President JEFF VAUGHN. "Her impressive track record reflects a deep commitment to artist development, which is a passion we share. I am thrilled to welcome her to the CAPITOL RECORDS team.”

SAMII said, “I am thrilled to be joining STEVE BARNETT, JEFF VAUGHN and the entire CAPITOL family in my new role. CAPITOL RECORDS has such a rich history, and I am honored to be able to help push its legacy forward and mold its future. My passion for music comes from being a fan, first, and the CAPITOL roster has included some of my favorite artists of all time. Recognizing that rich history, I will strive to sign and work with artists that will shift culture and inspire generations to come.”

« see more Net News