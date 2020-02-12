New Deals

iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is expanding its Spanish-language output with two new deals, a slate of podcasts hosted and co-produced by iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TU 94.9)/MIAMI syndicated host ENRIQUE SANTOS and a multi-year development, co-production, distribution and sales partnership with reVOLVER PODCASTS. SANTOS' slate will launch with "HOLA, MY NAME IS...," an interview podcast; as for reVOLVER, the company's new and existing podcasts will join the iHEART network, which will also exclusively represent reVOLVER podcasts for advertising sales. reVOLVER will launch eight new podcasts per year.

“Both ENRIQUE SANTOS and reVOLVER are dedicated to authentically telling stories through the power of audio that represent and connect with the diverse Hispanic community,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK CONAL BYRNE. “These new offerings create an opportunity to utilize iHeartMedia’s expansive network to amplify diverse voices and highlight genuinely captivating content. Our goal is to deliver the biggest, strongest slate of podcast content to Hispanic audiences nationwide -- and this gets us there.”

“Being able to help elevate stories from my community is an enormous privilege,” said SANTOS. “Through iHEARTMEDIA’s impressive network, I’m able to tell these stories in new ways while reaching listeners who may not always feel represented in media.”

“We are excited to enter into this strategic alliance with iHEARTMEDIA,” said reVOLVER CEO JACK HOBBS. “It will allow us to increase our programming, create new offerings for advertisers and accelerate our audience growth.”

“This expansive partnership is game changing for reVOLVER and will help the company capitalize on the scale it has achieved in the multicultural podcast space since its launch in 2016,” added reVOLVER Chairman JOE UVA.

